Man hospitalized after shooting in central Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a shooting in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police received reports of the shooting on the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Bonanza Road, at about 10:20 a.m.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

No information about the shooter was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

