Man hospitalized after shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in the east valley.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at about 5 p.m. in the area of Clifford Street and Geist Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dustin Butler said.

The man, in his late 30s or early 40s, was hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries, Butler said.

Police were in the early stages of the investigation as of 5:45 p.m., he said.

No further information was immediately available.

Clifford Street and Geist Avenue, Las Vegas