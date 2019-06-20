Man hospitalized after shooting in Henderson neighborhood

A person was shot Wednesday afternoon in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, Henderson police said.

Henderson police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police received multiple 911 calls about 4:45 p.m. reporting a shooting on the 100 block of Ivy Street, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His condition was unknown Wednesday night, Pena said.

Police are continuing to investigate. A shooting suspect has not been identified, Pena said.

