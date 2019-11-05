Man hospitalized after shooting near central Las Vegas school

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot in the central valley Monday afternoon.

Police car lights (Thinkstock)

Officers responded to a shooting call near J Street and Owens Avenue at 3:38 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. The man was shot in the neck or upper torso, he said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, and his condition was unknown as of 4:30 p.m. Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Hadfield said the shooting occurred down the street from Kelly Elementary School, but no students were involved.

