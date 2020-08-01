Man hospitalized after shooting Saturday in central Las Vegas

One man was hospitalized and is expected to survive following a shooting Saturday morning in the central valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was hospitalized and is expected to survive following a shooting Saturday morning in the central valley, police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West Owens Avenue, near D Street, about 11:10 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Detectives believe one man shot another in the leg during an argument. The suspected shooter then fled the scene, Nogle said.

The injured man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, Nogle said.

Further information was not immediately available.

