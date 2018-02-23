Man hospitalized after shooting self at SLS on Las Vegas Strip

A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after he accidentally shot himself in the groin at the SLS Las Vegas on the Strip.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who had an active warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody early Friday after accidentally shooting himself in the groin at the SLS Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police were called for reports of a shooting just before 4 a.m. to the SLS Las Vegas at 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten. Police could not say where in the hotel-casino the shooting occurred.

The man was transported to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

He was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center, where he will be taken once he is released from the hospital, police said. Details surrounding his warrant were not immediately available.

