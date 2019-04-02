Man hurt in shooting with Nevada troopers at Mount Charleston — VIDEO

Police investigate a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Mount Charleston. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Mount Charleston. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Mount Charleston. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Nevada Highway Patrol PIO, Trooper Travis Smaka, briefs the media on a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Mount Charleston. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Police investigate a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Mount Charleston. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A man was injured in a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday afternoon at Mount Charleston.

No troopers were injured during the shooting, which happened on state Route 157 near Echo Trail, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol posted about 2:15 p.m. Troopers were called after a report of a suicidal man who may have been armed, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said at the scene.

#BreakingNews NHP Troopers involved in OIS on Mt Charleston. SR157 near Echo Trail, avoid the area, suspect in custody, no Troopers were injured. PIO Enroute. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 2, 2019

Troopers found the man, about 23 years old, inside a car about 1:10 p.m. on Route 157, Smaka said.

The man got out of his car shot at troopers, who returned fire, he said. The man was arrested and taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries after the shooting, Smaka said. It was unclear if the man was shot by troopers, or how many shots were fired.

“This is extremely rare up in Mount Charleston,” Smaka said Tuesday. “Something like this is very irregular.”