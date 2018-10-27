Man in critical condition after shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley Saturday morning that left one person in critical condition, Las Vegas police said.

Police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley Saturday morning that left one person in critical condition, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Conroe Court, near Jones Boulevard and Russell Road, at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers. An altercation led to one person being shot, he said.

The person shot was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Meyers said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

