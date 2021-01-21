Man in critical condition after shooting near Summerlin

57°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2021 - 11:59 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2021 - 4:41 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting near a Summerlin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers were called at 10:24 p.m. to the 9500 block Waukegan Ave., near West Sunset Road and South Grand Canyon Drive, after reports of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Misael Parra.

One man took himself to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center and remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Detectives were still attempting to gather information on what was suspected to be multiple suspects, Parra said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

