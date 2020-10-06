Man in serious condition after early morning shooting

North Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday that left a man in serious condition at University Medical Center.

Police said they were called at 2:25 a.m. to the 2100 block of Statz Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, for a report of a person shot. Police were told the 43-year-old male had already been taken to North Vista Hospital. The man was later transferred to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

“The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect was gone prior to police arrival,” police said. “It is unknown at this time what happened prior to the incident or what led to the shooting. The victim was struck by gunfire multiple times.”

Police said the shooting is not believed to be random. They said the shooter was described as a young male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 16 to 18 years old.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or tipsters can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

