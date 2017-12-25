Man in surgery after being shot in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found shot Sunday night in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road.

The shooting was reported just before midnight at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

A man was found in the complex suffering at least one gunshot wound. He was hospitalized and was in surgery as of 1 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

2600 block of Sherwood Street Las Vegas, Nevada