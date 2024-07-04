Man injured after shot during robbery in west Las Vegas Valley

A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot during a robbery early Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, authorities say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:18 a.m. near the 2200 block of Rock Springs Drive.

Police say the adult male was shot in the leg by two suspects who fled the scene.

Authorities believe the victim was the target of a robbery.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.