Shootings

Man injured after shot during robbery in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man sentenced in 11-year-old girl's killing in shooting of mistaken NLV house
Man sentenced in 11-year-old girl’s killing in shooting of mistaken NLV house
Law office shooting victim's father continues as guardian of children's estates
Summerlin law firm shooter fired 11 shots before killing himself, autopsy reveals
UNLV gunman brought target list to shooting, report says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot during a robbery early Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, authorities say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:18 a.m. near the 2200 block of Rock Springs Drive.

Police say the adult male was shot in the leg by two suspects who fled the scene.

Authorities believe the victim was the target of a robbery.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.

