Man injured in gang-related shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A man was injured in what Las Vegas police are investigating as a gang-related shooting Monday night in the northeast valley.

Police were called about 9:15 p.m. to the 5000 block of East Washington Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, after receiving reports of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A 21-year-old man was standing in his driveway with a friend when another man in dark clothing walking along Washington saw them, Gordon said. The man pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the friends in the driveway while running west on Washington, he said.

The 21-year-old was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital, Gordon said. The shooter is at-large, he said.

Detectives with Metro’s gang unit are investigating the shooting, Gordon said.

5000 East Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV