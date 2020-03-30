Man injured in Henderson shooting

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. on the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near Burkholder Boulevard, Henderson police said.

Henderson police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon.

Officers and medical personnel arriving at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area. He was hospitalized, but his condition was unknown as of 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Police have blocked off Major between Burkholder and Drake Street while they investigate, the department said.

Further details were not immediately available.

