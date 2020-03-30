Man injured in Henderson shooting
The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. on the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near Burkholder Boulevard, Henderson police said.
Henderson police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon.
Officers and medical personnel arriving at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area. He was hospitalized, but his condition was unknown as of 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Police have blocked off Major between Burkholder and Drake Street while they investigate, the department said.
Further details were not immediately available.
