Man injured in northwest Arizona officer-involved shooting

Mohave County Arizona authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday in the Cane Beds area of the county.

Martin Lanard Black (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in the community Saturday night for a report of shots fired. Colorado City Marshal’s Office officers arrived at the scene before deputies, and the marshal’s office employees encountered a person on the property with a firearm.

“Upon arrival, the suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at CCMO officers,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “One officer fired one round at the suspect. The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported via ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center.”

The man who was shot, Martin Lanard Black, 50, of Cane Beds, was later arrested. He faces multiple counts of aggravated assault, authorities said.

