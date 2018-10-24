Man injured in shooting at central Las Vegas apartment

A man was hospitalized with an apparent gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night, Las Vegas police said.

Police car (Thinkstock)

Police received multiple reports of gunshots just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1720 W. Bonanza Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment Tuesday night, Gordon said.

The severity of the man’s injury was unclear.

Police did not have information about a possible suspect as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Gordon said, adding that detectives were still at the scene and the investigation was ongoing.

1720 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. 89106