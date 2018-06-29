Man injured in shooting north of Las Vegas Strip

He was shot about 8:15 p.m. on the 300 block of West Cleveland Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot Thursday night in a neighborhood north of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The man was hospitalized, but the extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

