Shootings

Man injured in south Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 2:10 am
 

A man was shot in south Las Vegas on Sunday evening, police said.

Lt. David Gordon said officers responded to the area of Russell Road and Maryland Parkway at 5:47 p.m. in response to a man who said he’d been shot. When officers arrived, the man told them a man inside a home in the 5400 block of Escondido Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital “in stable condition (and) expected to survive,” Gordon said.

The suspect had not been found as of 2 a.m.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

