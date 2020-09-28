Man injured in south Las Vegas shooting

A man was shot in south Las Vegas on Sunday evening, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said officers responded to the area of Russell Road and Maryland Parkway at 5:47 p.m. in response to a man who said he’d been shot. When officers arrived, the man told them a man inside a home in the 5400 block of Escondido Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital “in stable condition (and) expected to survive,” Gordon said.

The suspect had not been found as of 2 a.m.

