Man killed by police after abducting ex-girlfriend identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2021 - 12:26 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate a police shooting at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas police investigate a police shooting at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A man who was fatally shot by Las Vegas police officers Tuesday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Mario Martinez, 43, of Las Vegas died of gunshot wounds of the chest and his death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired on the 5600 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

They determined that a man, identified Thursday as Martinez, had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and fled the area while possessing a firearm, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank said at an afternoon news briefing.

About two hours later, they encountered Martinez and his ex-girlfriend at a shopping complex just east of the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

“The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and get the suspect to release the female,” Hank said. “Instead the suspect pointed his firearm at officers and officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.”

Hank said Martinez died at the scene. The woman was not injured, police said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

