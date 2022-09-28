Man killed by police fired BB gun at officer, Henderson police say

Police investigate an exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, on 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue in Henderson. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man fatally shot by Henderson police fired a replica BB gun at an officer during a foot pursuit Monday, police said.

The Henderson Police Department responded around 7 a.m. to the 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue after a report of a suspicious man who was seen carrying a firearm in a holster.

The suspicious man allegedly matched the description of a suspect from a domestic incident from earlier that morning, police said in a press release Tuesday night.

Police chased the man on foot when they arrived on scene. During the pursuit, the man allegedly tried to break into stopped vehicles in the road. An officer fired a taser at the man, which was ineffective, according to police.

The man unholstered a handgun and fired at an officer, striking him in the face. The officer was able to fire back, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

“Preliminarily, the investigation suggests the weapon produced was a replica BB gun; however, further investigation is needed to confirm the capability of the suspected weapon,” the release read.

Police did not identify the officer who shot the suspect but said he is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man killed by police.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.