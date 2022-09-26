Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting

A man was fatally shot by police Monday morning near a busy west Henderson intersection.

A man who police believed had a gun was killed and an officer was injured during a shootout Monday morning near a busy Henderson intersection. (LVRJ)

Police investigate an exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, on 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue in Henderson. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate an exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, on 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue in Henderson. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were investigating just before 7 a.m. on the 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near St. Rose Parkway, after a report of a suspicious person with a gun, Henderson Police Department Officer Alan Olvera said during a press conference at the scene.

A man pulled out what was suspected to be a gun and was shot, Olvera said.

Officers could not confirm if the man who was shot was armed.

An officer was injured during the shooting, but Olvera could not specify his injuries as of Monday morning.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4750.

