Man killed by police, officer injured in overnight shootout near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 7:22 am
 
Updated September 10, 2022 - 8:06 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was fatally shot by Las Vegas police Saturday morning near UNLV.

Officers stopped a sports utility vehicle at 1:13 a.m. near East Flamingo Road and South University Center, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man in the vehicle ran away, and while officers were chasing him, police said a shootout ensued.

The man who ran away and the officer were both struck, Metro said.

The officer who was shot was taken to University Medical Center and is in stable condition, and the man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The officer is expected to be identified within the next two days.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

