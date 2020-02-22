Man killed in central Las Vegas shooting

A man was fatally shot late Friday night in the central valley, a Las Vegas homicide detective said early Saturday morning. A second man suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to University Medical Center.

Police investigate a crime scene in the 6100 block of West Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A second man suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to University Medical Center with gunshot wounds, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded at about 11:40 p.m. Friday to a shooting in the 6100 block of West Oakey Boulevard.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said both men were found with guns and both suffered gunshot wounds, but it was unclear whether they were shooting at each other.

Spencer said information from witnesses indicates the shooting may have begun as a robbery attempt.

The man who died was in his late 20s, Spencer said.

Spencer said the man sent to the hospital was in stable condition as of about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

