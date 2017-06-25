Man killed in gunfire exchange with officers in central Las Vegas

A Metropolitan Police Department officer places crime tape on a section of East Lake Mead Boulevard not far from the scene of officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. Marian Green Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man barricaded inside a central valley home with multiple weapons and a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed by Las Vegas SWAT officers after he fired at them as they entered the residence just after midnight Saturday, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about 9:41 p.m. regarding a woman who was suffering a gunshot wound on the 6500 block of Assembly Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

“That caller reported there was a female at his front door that appeared to be injured,” said Kelly McMahill, of Metro’s Office of Internal Oversight.

Responding officers later learned the female was injured in what police believed to be a domestic dispute at her residence. She was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The woman was shot at least one time, but may have been shot twice, McMahill said during an early morning briefing.

“I am hearing now that maybe she was shot twice and that’s why she was taken into surgery,” she said. “We know for sure she was shot in the arm, and now I’m hearing she was possibly shot in the chest as well.”

Officers then responded to the residence at the 1900 block of Bookbinder Drive where they made contact with the male who possibly shot the female. When that male came to the front door, it was apparent that he was armed with a handgun, McMahill said.

As officers backed away to set up containment, the suspect fired at least two shots toward the rear of the residence, followed by approximately five rounds fired from the front of the residence.

Metro’s Crisis Negotiation and SWAT teams were called to respond to the scene.

At this time police found out that the male inside the home was in possession of approximately six different firearms and had a 4-year-old girl inside the house with him.

Based on this information, the decision was made for the SWAT team to enter the home about 12:05 p.m., police said.

As they entered the residence, the male inside shot at them, according to police.

SWAT officers exchanged gunfire with the man and he was shot, McMahill said. He was transported to UMC where he later died.

“Luckily they were able to rescue the 4-year-old little girl inside and get her out to safety, where she remains unharmed this morning. ” McMahill said. “The little girl is not only safe. She’s a very lucky little girl this morning.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the department’s force investigation section at 702-828-8452. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555,

This is the 10th officer involved shooting of 2017. Per department policy, the identity of the four officers involved will be released after 48 hours, police said.

