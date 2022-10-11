Man killed in police shooting in North Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

North Las Vegas police were investigating an apparently fatal officer-involved shooting Monday evening, the department said.

At the scene Monday night, a crowd of people gathered on the southeast side on West Carey Avenue east of Martin Luther King, Jr Boulevard to watch while police investigated across the street in the park.

Sharon Sanders, who identified herself as the victim’s mom, said her son, Christopher Smith, was killed. She shared a picture of her son with reporters at the scene.

Brenda Potee, 65, of North Las Vegas, described Smith as a “good person.”

Potee said she was in shock because Smith was just at Potee’s house on Saturday for a party.

“My sister got engaged and he was there and he was eating all the food, of course,” Potee said. “When I got the phone call tonight (about the shooting), I was shook.”

No further details were immediately released.

Police announced the shooting in a Twitter post just after 7 p.m.

“Expect traffic delays for next several hours,” the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

