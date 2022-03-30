Man killed in police shooting, officers identified

The man was shot after police responded to the Riviera Mobile Home park at 2038 Palm St. around 5:22 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man fatally shot by police Monday night in central Las Vegas.

Michael Allensworth, 41, of Las Vegas died Monday at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Allensworth was shot after police responded to the Riviera Mobile Home park at 2038 Palm St. around 5:22 p.m. for a report of a burglary. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said Allensworth pointed a gun at police and several officers opened fire.

Metro on Wednesday identified the officers as James Villareal, 27, Johnathan Cole, 25, and Beau Cooley, 31. All three have been with the department since 2019 and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Hank said. It was not clear if the man lived in the area or if he was the suspect in the burglary.

