Man killed while trying to help ex-wife in east Las Vegas, police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday in east Las Vegas after trying to help his ex-wife, who was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, police said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in east Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to the Sportsman’s Royal Manor Apartments, 5600 Boulder Highway near East Tropicana Avenue, after ShotSpotter detected multiple gunshots in the area, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died shortly after being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Spencer said.

Investigators believe a woman brought her ex-husband to the apartment complex to speak to her ex-boyfriend who lived there, because the woman was in an ongoing argument over property with her ex-boyfriend.

Inside his apartment, her ex-boyfriend pulled out a knife during the argument and cut the woman and her ex-husband before the two ran out, Spencer said.

“It’s clear at this point in the investigation that the victim is fleeing the apartment when the suspect comes outside of the apartment, shoots multiple times, striking and killing the deceased,” Spencer said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries she suffered from the knife, but was released, Spencer said.

The ex-boyfriend was arrested at the scene, but police had not named him as of Wednesday evening.

“We have a lot of people we are interviewing right now,” Spencer said of witnesses just before 6 p.m. “It is still a very active scene.”

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to name the man killed after his family has been notified.

