Man killed, woman injured in North Las Vegas shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a North Las Vegas shooting on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

(Getty Images)

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a North Las Vegas shooting on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Helen Avenue around 1:45 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire and found the two suffering from gunshot wounds, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. Both were taken to University Medical Center, where the man died and the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after next of kin is notified.

Cuevas said police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, but did not provide further information.

Anyone with details about the shooting was asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.