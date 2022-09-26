75°F
Man, officer injured during Henderson shootout

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2022 - 7:49 am
 
Updated September 26, 2022 - 8:43 am
Police investigate an exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, on 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue in Henderson. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate an exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, on 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue in Henderson. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An officer was injured during a shootout with a man Monday morning near a busy Henderson intersection.

Officers were investigating around 6:50 a.m. on the 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near St. Rose Parkway, after a report of a suspicious person with a gun, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

The man ran from police and while officers were chasing him, police said, he and the officer both fired shots.

The man and an officer were both taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not disclose the officer’s condition, but said it was stable. The man’s injuries were not released.

Westbound St. Rose was closed between Coronado Center Drive and Eastern.

Further information was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

