Man on bail on Florida manslaughter charge wins $100K at WSOP

The World Series of Poker $10,000 no-limit hold 'em Main Event is underway at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Florida man who was free on bail on a manslaughter charge collected more than $100,000 in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Paul Senat, 37, placed 70th in the tourney and earned $101,444 in the Main Event, according to WSOP records. He is accused by Florida deputies of killing a man inside a Florida nightclub April 21. Senat, an investor in the club, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Senat is accused of shooting Darryl Rudolph, 55, inside of Sugar Daddy’s Adult Cabaret in West Palm Beach, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office affidavit.

Senat posted a $35,000 bond and was released from jail April 26, the day after he was booked.

Deputies found Rudolph, a handyman at the club and the father of Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph according to local news reports, bleeding from the neck about 9:25 p.m. He died the next day.

An arrest affidavit said Senat grabbed an AK-47 from a shelf and pulled the trigger, sending a bullet through a wall and into the next room, where it struck Rudolph. The document said Senat told deputies he didn’t realize he’d fired the gun. The safety wasn’t engaged, deputies said.

It was unclear whether Senat was subject to travel restrictions, Florida court officials said Monday. Attempts to reach Senat’s attorney were unsuccessful.

