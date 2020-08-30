Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Police responded just after 3:40 a.m. to the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue, near West Grand Teton Drive and North El Capitan Way.

No one was injured after an officer-involved shooting occurred Sunday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police responded just after 3:40 a.m. to the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue, near West Grand Teton Drive and North El Capitan Way, on reports of a suicidal subject, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

The caller said her ex-boyfriend wanted to kill himself, Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said during a news conference near the scene.

On arrival, officers saw the man enter a vehicle and drive to the intersection of El Capitan Way and Grand Teton Drive where he stopped, according to the release. The man exited the vehicle with a handgun then shot several times at authorities and took off on foot.

Police returned the fire and were later able to contain the man after three hours, the release continued.

Officers attempted to engage in dialog to de-escalate the situation. SWAT and crisis negotiators were at the scene.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting in 2020 for Las Vegas police.

