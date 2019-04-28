Man recovering from gunshot wound in downtown Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is hospitalized in “stable” condition after he was shot in the chest early Sunday in downtown Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Fremont and North 7th streets, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Al Larsen.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in “stable condition,” Larsen said.

Police are still searching for the shooter, he said.

Seventh Street is closed between Ogden Avenue and Fremont, Larsen said about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

