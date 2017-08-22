ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Man ‘rushed into surgery’ after central Las Vegas shooting

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 12:30 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Monday night at a central valley apartment complex.

A resident was outside his apartment when he heard an argument and several gunshots just before 8:40 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

He called 9-1-1 after he discovered a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The man was hospitalized and “rushed into surgery,” Gordon said.

Police have not located or identified any suspects in the shooting, Gordon said, and the motive behind the incident was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like