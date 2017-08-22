Man ‘rushed into surgery’ after central Las Vegas shooting

(Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Monday night at a central valley apartment complex.

A resident was outside his apartment when he heard an argument and several gunshots just before 8:40 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

He called 9-1-1 after he discovered a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The man was hospitalized and “rushed into surgery,” Gordon said.

Police have not located or identified any suspects in the shooting, Gordon said, and the motive behind the incident was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

