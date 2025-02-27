Man thought he ‘killed someone’ after body found in bedroom, report says

An arrest report details the allegations against a Las Vegas man accused in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in his room after a house party.

A Las Vegas man accused in the killing of a woman found dead in his bedroom Feb. 16 told his grandfather that he thought he “killed someone” a day after the death was reported, according to an arrest report.

Metropolitan Police Department documents show that Steven Flores, 23, fled his home near West Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive following a “kickback” party he hosted in his bedroom the night of Feb. 15, the report stated.

Just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, dispatchers received a call from one of Flores’ family members, saying they found a woman who was “passed away or extremely injured” inside Flores’ bedroom.

Investigators found the woman to be Marisela Rodriguez, 26, who had previously dated Flores. According to a Clark County coroner’s office report, Rodriguez died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Family members told investigators that Rodriguez had dropped her kids off with her sister before leaving her home to “attend a party” on Feb. 15.

A post to her Instagram social media account showed Rodriguez wearing the same clothes as the woman found dead inside Flores’ bedroom, according to investigators.

Family members had become concerned when Rodriguez didn’t returned home Feb. 16.

The police report states that Flores’ grandfather encountered his grandson Feb. 17 at his home in Dolan Springs, Arizona, which is about 80 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Family members did not know how Flores traveled to Dolan Springs because he did not own a vehicle and usually traveled via Uber, the report stated.

His grandfather said he showed up “unannounced” with a “shotgun” and said he believed he “killed someone,” according to the report. Flores went against his grandfather’s advice, saying he didn’t plan to turn himself in to law enforcement, though he was taken into custody in Dolan Springs and booked into the Mohave County Jail shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 21.

According to a warrant dated Feb. 19, police had probable cause to arrest Flores on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no record of Flores having been extradited back to Nevada. According to a Mohave County Jail list of inmates from Tuesday morning.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Rodriquez, she left behind three children.

