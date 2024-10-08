Man sentenced after exchanging gunfire on Fremont Street

A Las Vegas man who fired shots at an SUV from an East Fremont Street motel two years ago has been sentenced.

A Las Vegas man who fired shots at an SUV from an East Fremont Street motel two years ago has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Court documents state that in September 2022, 41-year-old DaJuan Lamar Gamble, also known as “Popeye,” fired shots outside of the Economy Motel from a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm semi-automatic pistol at an SUV that had stopped in the street in front of the motel.

A person in the SUV exchanged fire with Gamble, according to the Department of Justice. It did not indicate whether anyone was wounded in the exchange.

The Metropolitan Police Department found a 9 mm pistol, which was stolen from Dallas, and a Norinco MAK-90 7.62 x 39 mm semi-automatic rifle in a black bag hidden in the motel’s boiler room, the department said.

Gamble pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearms in October 2023. He has previously been convicted of attempting to discharge a firearm at or into an occupied structure, vehicle, aircraft or watercraft; possession of stolen property; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and accessory to murder.

Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Cicolani, San Francisco Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives said in a statement that “(ATF) will continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to ensure that this type of violent conduct is not tolerated within the Las Vegas community and that the prosecution of those prohibited from having a firearm remains a priority.”

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.