Man shoots family dog during domestic violence incident, police say

A man shot a dog in front of family members during a domestic violence dispute early Tuesday, Las Vegas police said.

Lt. David Gordon said police were called to a home on Sun Palace Court, near West Gowan Road and North Cliff Shadows Parkway, at 1:03 a.m. for a domestic argument.

“During the argument, the husband reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot the family dog,” Gordon said.

Police said the man’s wife, son and two adult roommates were in the house at the time. They were able to escape the house and were not injured, but it took two hours for police to get the suspect out of the house. He was arrested without incident.

“The dog that was reportedly shot has not been located,” Gordon said in a text.

