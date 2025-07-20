Man fatally shoots girlfriend, himself after argument

A man and his girlfriend are both dead after police said the man shot his girlfriend and then himself early Sunday.

A man and his girlfriend are both dead after police said the man shot his girlfriend and then himself early Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near North Gibson Road, at 12:30 a.m., authorities said in a statement.

Metro said the man shot his girlfriend during an argument, and then he shot himself.

The woman, who police said was suffering from gunshot wounds, was pronounce dead at the scene, according to Metro.

The man was transported a hospital, where he later died.

