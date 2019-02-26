Man shoots self after firing into occupied Las Vegas apartment

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was injured in a shooting in the north valley early Tuesday morning after firing several gunshots into an occupied an apartment, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the Rancho Park Apartments at 5400 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Michael Way, to reports of a shooting, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Three women were inside an apartment when a man fired several shots into the unit, Gordon said. The man then kicked in the door, looking for his ex-girlfriend.

When the man realized his ex-girlfriend wasn’t there, Gordon said, he left the apartment and ran to a courtyard of an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Michael Way, where he shot himself.

The man was taken to University Medical Center and was in critical condition, Gordon said. There were no other injuries.

A short section of Michael Way between Cheyenne Avenue and Maxine Place was closed while detectives investigated, but has since been reopened.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

5400 W. Cheyenne Ave., las vegas, nv