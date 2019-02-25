Man shot after argument in central Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 26-year-old man is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the thigh he suffered Sunday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

He was shot about 8:15 p.m. at a complex on the 6700 block of Del Rey Avenue, near West Charleston and South Rainbow boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

He was in his garage with the door partially opened when a man whom “the victim claims he did not know” entered and began demanding money, Gordon said. They argued, and the other man pulled a gun.

“According to the victim, the suspect tried to make him go into the apartment, but the door was locked,” Gordon said.

The armed man shot him in the left thigh and ran east from the garage, Gordon said. The shooter has not been taken into custody.

The injured man was hospitalized and is expected to survive. His girlfriend was home at the time but was uninjured.

