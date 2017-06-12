Man shot after getting caught in crossfire at Las Vegas convenience store

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man was injured after a Sunday night shootout in the parking lot of a central valley convenience store.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers said the man was shot just before 7 p.m. Sunday outside the 7-Eleven at 901 N. Rancho Drive, near Washington Avenue.

The shooter was in a vehicle when he opened fire at two people standing in the parking lot, Rogers said, and one of the people fired back. A homeless man at the scene was struck as the two exchanged gunfire.

Police took two people in custody, both of whom had handguns on them when they were detained.

The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

901 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV