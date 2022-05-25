77°F
Man shot as North Las Vegas police respond to domestic dispute

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2022 - 7:16 am
 
North Las Vegas police shot a man while responding to a report of a domestic dispute early Wedn ...
North Las Vegas police shot a man while responding to a report of a domestic dispute early Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

North Las Vegas police shot a man while responding to a report of a domestic dispute early Wednesday.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said at approximately 1:30 a.m. police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fawn Hedge Avenue near East Washburn Road and North Lawrence Street.

“They made contact with a subject who was believed to be armed,” Cuevas said. “During the incident, the subject did flee. He then encountered another officer and the suspect was shot by the second officer.”

The person shot was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known as of 7 a.m.

“He is alive,” Cuevas said.

Further details were not immediately released. Police were still on scene investigating as of 7 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

