Man shot at a central Las Vegas Valley shopping center

A young man was shot in the stomach Wednesday evening after an argument at a central-valley shopping center, police said.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to 3735 Spring Mountain Road, near Valley View Boulevard, Metro Lt. W. Graham said. The shooter walked inside the business, argued with some people he knew and then fired two rounds, hitting the young man at least once.

He was taken to University Medical Center, Graham said, where he was undergoing exploratory surgery Wednesday evening. His condition wasn’t known.

Graham said the person shot wasn’t an employee and nobody else was injured.

He said the shooter was also a young man and was at large.

