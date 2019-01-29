Man shot at by Las Vegas police during home invasion try ID’d

Antonio Andres Torred De Leon, 23, has been identified as the suspect who Las Vegas police shot at on Sunday after he allegedly intruded in a southwest valley home and attacked the homeowner.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Badura Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old man has been identified as the suspect who Las Vegas police shot at on Sunday after he allegedly intruded in a southwest valley home and attacked the homeowner.

Antonio Andres Torred De Leon is facing felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and attempted burglary, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of battery and a gross misdemeanor charge of destruction of property, jail and court records show.

Police were called about noon Sunday to the 3300 block of Badura Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, where a man was scared away by a homeowner after having tried to break into the residence.

The man then jumped over the back wall of that home and into the yard of another home on the 3500 block of West Maule Avenue, which he entered, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser said Sunday.

Again, police said, he was scared away by the homeowner, a woman in her 70s.

As a Metro officer arrived at the scene, the woman confronted the intruder, who was standing on a wall outside her home, police said.

The officer was giving the man’s description and location of the break-in over his radio when “the suspect jumped off the wall onto the elderly victim, grabbed an unknown object and began motioning as though he was going to start striking her,” Prosser said.

The officer responded by firing multiple rounds, but the man was not struck, police said. Torred De Leon was taken into custody shortly thereafter with the help of a police dog.

The woman suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized. The charges of battery and assault against Torred De Leon are enhanced because the victim was an older person, jail records show. If convicted, the enhancement carries a longer sentence.

Police said Torred De Leon was treated at the scene for minor injuries caused by the dog,

The officer’s identity is expected to be released later Tuesday, in line with Metro protocol.

Sunday’s police shooting was Metro’s second of the year. The first occurred on Thursday night, when two officers exchanged gunfire with a man wanted for attempted murder. The suspect ended the battle by shooing himself in the head.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.