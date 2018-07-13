Man shot at central Las Vegas apartment, police look for suspect

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning at a central valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning at a central valley apartment complex.

The shooting was called in about 3:20 a.m. at the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., near Koval Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims.

Sims said officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive, but police are still searching for the shooter.

