Man shot at shopping center near UNLV campus dies

A man has died after being shot Thursday afternoon at a shopping center near the UNLV campus in what police said may be a drug-related killing.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man is detained as Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officers were called about 12:35 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers arrived at the shopping center, they found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said Friday. Detectives believe the shooting was “narcotics related.”

Police said Friday that the man who was shot arrived at the shopping center and was then confronted by another man armed with a gun.

“A short time later, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in an unknown direction,” police said Friday.

The man who was shot will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. Further information about the killing was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

