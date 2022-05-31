Man shot by Henderson police identified

Officers were initially called after a report that a man was attempting to break into parked vehicles. He ran off when officers arrived, police wrote in the statement.

Henderson police on Tuesday identified a man shot and wounded by officers a day earlier.

Kenneth Dehart, 23, held a suspected replica BB gun when he was shot by officers around 7 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near Burkholder Boulevard and East Lake Mead Parkway, according to a statement from Henderson police.

The officers who fired were not immediately identified.

Police said he was hospitalized, but expected to recover from being shot.

Dehart has a history of arrests in Henderson dating back to 2017, when he was arrested on charges of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, having open alcohol in a vehicle while he was under 21 and petit larceny, according to court records.

He was sentenced to a $200 fine and less than two months in jail.

On January 6, he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of brandishing an imitation firearm. He was ordered to pay a fine of $840.

