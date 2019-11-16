Man shot by Las Vegas police accelarated toward officer

One person was injured during a police shooting Friday night in southeast Las Vegas after Metropolitan Police Department officers witnessed a possible narcotics transaction.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was injured in a police shooting Friday night in central Las Vegas after officers witnessed a possible narcotics transaction.

The shooting happened about 10:35 p.m. on the 2900 block of El Cajon Street, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release early Saturday.

Patrol officers in the area observed a possible narcotics transaction between two men, police said.

While the officers tried to talk with both of the them, one got into the driver’s seat of a pickup truck. While one officer was standing in front of the vehicle and the other officer was next to the driver’s side door, the man accelerated toward the officer in front of the vehicle.

“As the officer moved out of the way, he fired multiple rounds striking the suspect,” the release said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

No officers were injured.

Police haven’t released the name of the man who was shot. The identity of the officer who fired his gun will be released after 48 hours, per Metro policy.

It was the 15th officer-involved shooting this year in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Further information was unavailable Saturday.

Anyone with any information about the case can contact Metro’s force investigation unit at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.