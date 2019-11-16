Man shot by Las Vegas police accelarated toward officer, police say

One person was injured during a police shooting Friday night in southeast Las Vegas after Metropolitan Police Department officers witnessed a possible narcotics transaction.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured during a police shooting Friday night in southeast Las Vegas after Metropolitan Police Department officers witnessed a possible narcotics transaction.

The shooting — which involved one police officer — happened about 10:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, police said in a statement early Saturday morning. One person was injured and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit.

No officers were injured.

Police haven’t released the suspect’s name. Per Metropolitan Police Department policy, the identity of the officer will be released after 48 hours, police said.

Patrol officers were conducting extra patrol in the area when they observed a possible narcotics transaction between two people, police said.

While the officers tried to talk with both of the suspects, one of the men got into the driver’s seat of a pickup truck, police said. While one officer was standing in front of the vehicle and the other officer was next to the driver’s side door, the suspect accelerated in the vehicle toward the officer standing in front of the vehicle.

“As the officer moved out of the way, he fired multiple rounds striking the suspect,” police said in the statement.

The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he received medical attention, police said.

It was the 15th officer-involved shooting this year within the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Metropolitan Police Department’s force investigation team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.