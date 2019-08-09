Man shot by Las Vegas police faces multiple felony counts

Austin Cadeaux, 29, is accused of ramming two Metro patrol cars and two other cars Wednesday near Paradise Road and Karen Avenue before attempting to flee on foot.

Las Vegas police officers respond after an officer-involved shooting in the 3600 block of Paradise Road on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot by Las Vegas police Wednesday night while allegedly trying to evade officers is facing five felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

Austin Cadeaux, 29, who had been hospitalized with survivable injuries following the shooting, was in custody Friday morning at the Clark County Detention Center. In addition to the battery charge, jail records show he faces one count of evading a police vehicle.

He was set to make his first court appearance Friday morning, at which point a Las Vegas Justice Court judge was expected to address his custody status.

The shooting happened shortly after Metropolitan Police Department officers spotted a white U-Haul truck that had dodged police a few days earlier parked in a convenience store parking lot on the 3600 block of Paradise Road, south of Desert Inn Road.

Metro Capt. Nicole Splinter said at a briefing that when police approached the truck, the driver put the vehicle in reverse, ramming a patrol vehicle. The man then put the car in drive and hit a second patrol car before speeding north on Paradise Road toward Karen Avenue, she said.

As he fled, an officer who was inside the first patrol vehicle fired at the U-Haul, striking Cadeaux at least once, said Splinter.

The driver crashed into two more cars near Paradise and Karen before exiting the truck and running away. He was taken into custody a short time later, according to Metro.

Police have not said why officers attempted to stop the truck during the previous encounter.

The officer who opened fire will be identified within 48 hours of the shooting, and further details and body camera footage are expected to be released within 72 hours, per Metro protocol.

