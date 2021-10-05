Man shot by Las Vegas police identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot by police in central Las Vegas on Monday evening.

He was 21-year-old Demetrius Deshawn Roberts, the coroner’s office said, though they did not have information about where he lived. His cause and manner of death are still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue at 6:36 p.m. Monday in response to a domestic disturbance call, and as they arrived, Capt. Carlos Hank said, Roberts began shooting at the officers as they got out of their cars. The officers returned fire and Roberts ran.

Hank said the officers opened fire again after a short foot pursuit and Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was “involved in the incident” also was shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. One of the officers was treated at the scene for a minor shrapnel injury, Hank said.

The shooting marked Metro’s seventh of 2021.

